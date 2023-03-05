Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.06, reports. Surgery Partners had a negative return on equity of 0.14% and a negative net margin of 2.15%. The business had revenue of $707.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $688.34 million. Surgery Partners updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

Surgery Partners Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SGRY traded up $1.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $33.98. The stock had a trading volume of 690,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 713,488. Surgery Partners has a twelve month low of $20.46 and a twelve month high of $63.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.87. The firm has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of -58.59 and a beta of 2.73. The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.96.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SGRY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on Surgery Partners from $38.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday. Benchmark lowered their price target on Surgery Partners from $60.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Surgery Partners from $44.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Surgery Partners from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on Surgery Partners to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Surgery Partners

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Surgery Partners

In other Surgery Partners news, insider Marissa Brittenham sold 1,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.90, for a total value of $47,388.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $333,223.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other Surgery Partners news, insider Bradley R. Owens sold 3,621 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.51, for a total value of $121,339.71. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 73,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,461,510.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Marissa Brittenham sold 1,320 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.90, for a total transaction of $47,388.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,282 shares in the company, valued at $333,223.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 39,076 shares of company stock valued at $1,320,805. 3.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Durable Capital Partners LP lifted its stake in Surgery Partners by 174.3% in the 4th quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 5,853,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,092,000 after buying an additional 3,719,766 shares in the last quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP lifted its stake in Surgery Partners by 1,062.9% in the 4th quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 3,112,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,700,000 after buying an additional 2,844,400 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Surgery Partners by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,484,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,972,000 after buying an additional 1,606,776 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Surgery Partners by 268.8% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,193,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,109,000 after buying an additional 1,598,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in Surgery Partners by 24.8% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,479,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,654,000 after buying an additional 1,088,289 shares in the last quarter.

Surgery Partners Company Profile

Surgery Partners, Inc is healthcare services holding company, which engages in the provision of solutions for surgical and related ancillary care in support of its patients and physicians. It operates through the following business segments: Surgical Facility Services, Ancillary Services, and Optical Services.

