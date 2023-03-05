SushiSwap Tops One Day Trading Volume of $31.56 Million (SUSHI)

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 0% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 5th. One SushiSwap token can now be bought for approximately $1.22 or 0.00005425 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, SushiSwap has traded 7.5% lower against the dollar. SushiSwap has a market cap of $270.93 million and $31.56 million worth of SushiSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

SushiSwap Token Profile

SushiSwap’s genesis date was August 30th, 2020. SushiSwap’s total supply is 244,542,059 tokens and its circulating supply is 222,257,372 tokens. SushiSwap’s official Twitter account is @sushiswap. The official website for SushiSwap is sushi.com. The Reddit community for SushiSwap is https://reddit.com/r/sushiswap and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “SushiSwap (SUSHI) is an example of an automated market maker (AMM). An increasingly popular tool among cryptocurrency users, AMMs are decentralized exchanges which use smart contracts to create markets for any given pair of tokens.

SushiSwap launched in September 2020 as a fork of Uniswap, the AMM which has become synonymous with the decentralized finance (DeFi) movement and associated trading boom in DeFi tokens.

SushiSwap aims to diversify the AMM market and also add additional features not previously present on Uniswap, such as increased rewards for network participants via its in-house token, SUSHI.”

SushiSwap Token Trading

