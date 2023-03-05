Sutro Biopharma (STRO) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 6th.

Sutro Biopharma Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ STRO opened at $5.79 on Friday. Sutro Biopharma has a one year low of $3.33 and a one year high of $9.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 5.95 and a current ratio of 5.95. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.70.

STRO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Sutro Biopharma from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Sutro Biopharma from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their price target on Sutro Biopharma from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.67.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Sutro Biopharma in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 331.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 4,372 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sutro Biopharma in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in Sutro Biopharma by 117.1% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 8,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 4,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Sutro Biopharma in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $77,000. 87.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sutro Biopharma Inc engages in the drug discovery, development and manufacture of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on the next generation cancer and autoimmune therapeutics. The company was founded by James R. Swartz and Sutanto Widjaja on April 21, 2003 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

