Sutro Biopharma (STRO) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 6th.
Sutro Biopharma Stock Up 0.7 %
Shares of NASDAQ STRO opened at $5.79 on Friday. Sutro Biopharma has a one year low of $3.33 and a one year high of $9.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 5.95 and a current ratio of 5.95. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.70.
STRO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Sutro Biopharma from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Sutro Biopharma from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their price target on Sutro Biopharma from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.67.
About Sutro Biopharma
Sutro Biopharma Inc engages in the drug discovery, development and manufacture of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on the next generation cancer and autoimmune therapeutics. The company was founded by James R. Swartz and Sutanto Widjaja on April 21, 2003 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.
