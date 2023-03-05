SVB Leerink Reaffirms Market Perform Rating for Aptinyx (NASDAQ:APTX)

SVB Leerink reaffirmed their market perform rating on shares of Aptinyx (NASDAQ:APTX – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $0.50 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Aptinyx’s Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.40) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.05) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.01) EPS.

Separately, SVB Securities downgraded shares of Aptinyx from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $2.58.

Get Aptinyx alerts:

Aptinyx Stock Performance

Shares of APTX opened at $0.18 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 27.45, a current ratio of 27.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $12.05 million, a PE ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 1.39. Aptinyx has a 52-week low of $0.17 and a 52-week high of $3.17.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aptinyx

Aptinyx Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Aptinyx by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,964,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,459,000 after acquiring an additional 152,943 shares during the last quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Aptinyx during the 3rd quarter worth about $720,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aptinyx by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,516,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $846,000 after purchasing an additional 150,250 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aptinyx by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 618,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 77,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Aptinyx by 203.7% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 219,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 147,357 shares during the last quarter. 45.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Aptinyx Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovery, development, and commercialization of transformative therapies for disorders of the brain and nervous system. Its product includes NYX-2925, NYX-783, NYX-458, and the AGN-241751 program. The company was founded by Norbert G.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Aptinyx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptinyx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.