SVB Leerink Reaffirms Market Perform Rating for Aptinyx (NASDAQ:APTX)

SVB Leerink reaffirmed their market perform rating on shares of Aptinyx (NASDAQ:APTX – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $0.50 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Aptinyx’s Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.40) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.05) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.01) EPS.
Separately, SVB Securities downgraded shares of Aptinyx from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $2.58.
Aptinyx Stock Performance
Shares of APTX opened at $0.18 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 27.45, a current ratio of 27.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $12.05 million, a PE ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 1.39. Aptinyx has a 52-week low of $0.17 and a 52-week high of $3.17.
Aptinyx Company Profile
Aptinyx Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovery, development, and commercialization of transformative therapies for disorders of the brain and nervous system. Its product includes NYX-2925, NYX-783, NYX-458, and the AGN-241751 program. The company was founded by Norbert G.
