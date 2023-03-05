Sylvamo Co. (NYSE:SLVM) Short Interest Up 16.6% in February

Sylvamo Co. (NYSE:SLVM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100,000 shares, an increase of 16.6% from the January 31st total of 943,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 433,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days. Approximately 3.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SLVM. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Sylvamo from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Bank of America downgraded Sylvamo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $56.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th.

Sylvamo Price Performance

NYSE:SLVM traded up $1.00 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $49.82. The stock had a trading volume of 450,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 445,231. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.71. Sylvamo has a 52 week low of $28.37 and a 52 week high of $57.38. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $47.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 18.66, a PEG ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 1.23.

Sylvamo Dividend Announcement

Sylvamo ( NYSE:SLVM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 10th. The company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by ($0.15). Sylvamo had a return on equity of 98.94% and a net margin of 3.12%. The firm had revenue of $927.00 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sylvamo will post 9.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. Sylvamo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.45%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sylvamo

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Sylvamo by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,014,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,879,000 after purchasing an additional 235,187 shares during the last quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC boosted its holdings in Sylvamo by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 2,150,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,262,000 after acquiring an additional 195,000 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Sylvamo during the 1st quarter valued at $69,597,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Sylvamo by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,461,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,775,000 after acquiring an additional 217,597 shares during the period. Finally, Appian Way Asset Management LP boosted its holdings in Sylvamo by 1,131.1% during the 3rd quarter. Appian Way Asset Management LP now owns 1,059,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,915,000 after acquiring an additional 973,382 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.95% of the company’s stock.

About Sylvamo

Sylvamo Corporation produces and supplies printing paper in Latin America, Europe, and North America. The company offers uncoated freesheet for paper products, such as cutsize and offset paper; and markets pulp, aseptic, and liquid packaging board, as well as coated unbleached kraft papers. It also produces hardwood pulp, including bleached hardwood kraft and bleached eucalyptus kraft; bleached softwood kraft; and bleached chemi-thermomechanical pulp.

