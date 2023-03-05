Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) Price Target Cut to $34.00 by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX – Get Rating) had its price target cut by The Goldman Sachs Group from $39.00 to $34.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. They set an overweight rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, January 30th. They set a buy rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $34.29.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of SNDX opened at $24.44 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.30. Syndax Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $13.27 and a 1 year high of $29.86.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, insider Briggs Morrison sold 52,854 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.83, for a total value of $1,418,072.82. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $478,539.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other Syndax Pharmaceuticals news, insider Briggs Morrison sold 52,854 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.83, for a total value of $1,418,072.82. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $478,539.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Pierre Legault sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.74, for a total transaction of $641,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,000 shares in the company, valued at $855,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 107,813 shares of company stock worth $2,870,540 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNDX. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 1,144.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 3,331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 2,488.3% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 4,479 shares during the period. 99.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company engaged in the development of cancer therapies. Its product candidates include SNDX-5613 and SNDX-6352. The company was founded by Richard A. Heyman, Eckard Weber, Peter Ordentlich, Ronald M. Evans and Michael Downes on October 11, 2005 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

