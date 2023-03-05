Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) Shares Bought by Martingale Asset Management L P

Martingale Asset Management L P raised its holdings in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV – Get Rating) by 31.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 103,387 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,542 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P owned 0.07% of Synovus Financial worth $3,879,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SNV. Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 6.5% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 34,461 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,293,000 after purchasing an additional 2,111 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Synovus Financial by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,289,529 shares of the bank’s stock worth $154,638,000 after buying an additional 541,698 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Synovus Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $712,000. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Synovus Financial by 4.0% in the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 12,037 shares of the bank’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 1.9% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 30,616 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Synovus Financial alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James raised their price target on Synovus Financial from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Synovus Financial from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Synovus Financial in a research note on Monday, December 5th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Synovus Financial from $42.50 to $45.50 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Synovus Financial has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.40.

Synovus Financial Trading Up 2.0 %

Synovus Financial Increases Dividend

Shares of NYSE:SNV opened at $41.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.34, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.37. Synovus Financial Corp. has a 1-year low of $34.15 and a 1-year high of $52.22. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $40.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.21.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 15th. This is a positive change from Synovus Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.47%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Thomas T. Dierdorff sold 1,947 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.36, for a total value of $84,421.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $403,855.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Synovus Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

Synovus Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. The company operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services (FMS). The Community Banking business segment serves customers using a relationship-based approach through its branch, ATM, commercial, and private wealth network in addition to mobile, Internet, and telephone banking.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Synovus Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synovus Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.