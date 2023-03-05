TD Cowen Cuts Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Price Target to $205.00

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) had its price target cut by TD Cowen from $225.00 to $205.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on SNOW. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Snowflake from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Snowflake from $248.00 to $225.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Raymond James cut their target price on Snowflake from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Scotiabank assumed coverage on Snowflake in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. They issued a sector perform rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Snowflake has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $187.75.

Snowflake Trading Up 5.0 %

Shares of NYSE SNOW opened at $142.11 on Thursday. Snowflake has a 12 month low of $110.26 and a 12 month high of $246.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.84 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $148.98 and a 200-day moving average of $157.12.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Snowflake ( NYSE:SNOW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 30th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.14). Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 13.89% and a negative net margin of 38.57%. The business had revenue of $557.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $535.81 million. On average, analysts predict that Snowflake will post -1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Snowflake news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 724 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.59, for a total value of $103,235.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,404 shares in the company, valued at $2,053,866.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Snowflake news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 724 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.59, for a total value of $103,235.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,404 shares in the company, valued at $2,053,866.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Scarpelli sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.76, for a total value of $30,352,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 101,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,342,480.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 202,035 shares of company stock worth $30,642,171. 8.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Snowflake

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 333.3% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Snowflake during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 822.2% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Snowflake during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Snowflake during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Institutional investors own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Company Profile

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.

