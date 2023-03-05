TD Cowen Lowers Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) Price Target to $210.00

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by TD Cowen from $220.00 to $210.00 in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. TD Cowen currently has a market perform rating on the home improvement retailer’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on LOW. Loop Capital dropped their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $210.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating and set a $235.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Monday, February 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $241.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $248.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $224.81.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE LOW opened at $199.73 on Thursday. Lowe’s Companies has a fifty-two week low of $170.12 and a fifty-two week high of $238.37. The stock has a market cap of $123.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.95, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $206.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $201.71.

Insider Activity at Lowe’s Companies

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The home improvement retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.07. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.63% and a negative return on equity of 82.30%. The business had revenue of $22.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies will post 13.87 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Ross W. Mccanless sold 57,629 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.35, for a total value of $12,179,889.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,690,176.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 11,173 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,098,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283 shares during the period. Financial Strategies Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 26.2% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Strategies Group Inc. now owns 5,916 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229 shares during the period. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. PFS Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 11,740 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,205,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 23,455 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,097,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. 72.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

See Also

