TD Securities Cuts AirBoss of America (OTCMKTS:ABSSF) Price Target to C$14.00

AirBoss of America (OTCMKTS:ABSSF – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by TD Securities from C$14.50 to C$14.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on AirBoss of America from C$20.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd.

AirBoss of America Price Performance

Shares of AirBoss of America stock opened at $6.73 on Wednesday. AirBoss of America has a 52 week low of $4.26 and a 52 week high of $29.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.81.

AirBoss of America Company Profile

AirBoss of America Corp. engages in the provision of compounded rubber, survivability solutions and anti-vibration components to a diverse group of customers globally. It operates through the following segments: Rubber Solutions, Engineered Products, AirBoss Defense Group, and Unallocated Corporate Costs.

