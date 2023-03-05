TD Securities Lowers Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) Price Target to C$140.00

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO – Get Rating) (NYSE:BMO) had its price target reduced by TD Securities from C$145.00 to C$140.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the bank’s stock.

BMO has been the topic of several other reports. CIBC reduced their price objective on Bank of Montreal from C$150.00 to C$145.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Bank of Montreal from C$158.00 to C$160.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Cormark reduced their price target on Bank of Montreal from C$147.00 to C$145.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. National Bankshares reduced their price target on Bank of Montreal from C$135.00 to C$133.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, CSFB reduced their price target on Bank of Montreal from C$150.00 to C$147.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$149.45.

Bank of Montreal Price Performance

TSE BMO opened at C$130.71 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$91.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.13. Bank of Montreal has a 1-year low of C$113.73 and a 1-year high of C$154.47. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$130.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$127.68.

Bank of Montreal Dividend Announcement

Bank of Montreal ( TSE:BMO Get Rating ) (NYSE:BMO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 1st. The bank reported C$3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$3.06 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$10.57 billion during the quarter. Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 40.56% and a return on equity of 21.06%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Bank of Montreal will post 13.5873181 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be given a $1.43 dividend. This represents a $5.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th. Bank of Montreal’s payout ratio is 28.61%.

Bank of Montreal Company Profile

Bank of Montreal engages in the provision of diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, personal loans, small business lending, cash management, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

