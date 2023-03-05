Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $42.00.

TDC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cowen increased their target price on Teradata from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Teradata from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Teradata from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Teradata from $43.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Teradata from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 19th.

In other news, CRO Todd Cione sold 16,840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.56, for a total value of $565,150.40. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 145,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,897,276.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CRO Todd Cione sold 16,840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.56, for a total value of $565,150.40. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 145,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,897,276.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Kathleen R. Cullen-Cote sold 24,400 shares of Teradata stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.78, for a total transaction of $995,032.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 121,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,954,321.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,981 shares of company stock worth $1,959,969 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TDC. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teradata in the 1st quarter worth approximately $231,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in Teradata by 46.7% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 21,282 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after acquiring an additional 6,779 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Teradata by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,977 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $546,000 after acquiring an additional 1,916 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Teradata by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 302,170 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,894,000 after acquiring an additional 947 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in Teradata by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 39,764 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,960,000 after acquiring an additional 3,791 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.92% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TDC opened at $40.43 on Friday. Teradata has a one year low of $28.65 and a one year high of $50.99. The stock has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 134.77, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $36.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The technology company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.05. Teradata had a net margin of 1.84% and a return on equity of 28.46%. The business had revenue of $452.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $435.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Teradata will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

Teradata Corp. is a cloud data analytics company which is built for a multi-cloud reality and solving data challenges at scale. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, EMEA, and APJ. The company was founded on July 13, 1979, and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

