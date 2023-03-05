Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) Receives $54.83 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $54.83.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Terex from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Terex from $40.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Barclays raised their price target on Terex from $38.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Terex from $50.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Terex from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th.

Insider Activity at Terex

In related news, CAO Stephen Johnston sold 2,428 shares of Terex stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.51, for a total value of $134,778.28. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $684,993.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Terex news, Director David A. Sachs sold 13,563 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.50, for a total value of $806,998.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 368,431 shares in the company, valued at $21,921,644.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Stephen Johnston sold 2,428 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.51, for a total value of $134,778.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $684,993.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 350,670 shares of company stock valued at $20,017,517. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Terex Price Performance

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Terex by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 39,745 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,417,000 after acquiring an additional 5,990 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Terex during the 1st quarter worth approximately $291,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Terex by 106.6% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 5,351 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Terex by 42.6% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,984 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 1,488 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Terex by 40.1% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 80,649 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,876,000 after acquiring an additional 23,093 shares during the period. 87.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TEX opened at $60.32 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Terex has a 1 year low of $26.64 and a 1 year high of $60.39. The stock has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $50.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.23.

Terex (NYSE:TEX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.21. Terex had a return on equity of 27.44% and a net margin of 6.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Terex will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Terex announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Monday, December 19th that permits the company to repurchase $150.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the industrial products company to buy up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Terex Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 9th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 8th. This is a positive change from Terex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Terex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.98%.

Terex Company Profile

Terex Corp. engages in the manufacturing of aerial work platforms, cranes, and materials processing machinery. It operates through the Material Processing and Aerial Work Platforms segments. The Materials Processing segment designs, manufactures, services and markets materials processing and equipment, including crushers, washing systems, screens, apron feeders, material handlers, pick and carry cranes, rough terrain cranes, tower cranes, wood processing, biomass and recycling equipment, concrete mixer trucks and concrete pavers, conveyors, and their related components and replacement parts.

