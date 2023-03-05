Terra Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $40.32 Million (LUNA)

Terra (LUNA) traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 5th. Terra has a total market capitalization of $351.35 million and approximately $40.32 million worth of Terra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Terra has traded 10.1% lower against the US dollar. One Terra coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.54 or 0.00006873 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00011486 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0675 or 0.00000301 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00005076 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001248 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00004692 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002099 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Terra Coin Profile

Terra (CRYPTO:LUNA) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 27th, 2022. Terra’s total supply is 1,004,262,701 coins and its circulating supply is 227,801,241 coins. Terra’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money. The Reddit community for Terra is https://reddit.com/r/terraluna and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Terra’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. Terra’s official website is terra.money.

Buying and Selling Terra

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra is an open-source blockchain hosting a vibrant ecosystem of decentralized applications (dApps) and top-tier developer tools. It uses proof-of-stake consensus and ground-breaking technologies to provide an unparalleled DeFi experience. On May 25th, 2022, Terra Classic users passed governance proposal 1623, which outlined the genesis of a new Terra chain and the airdrop of Luna tokens to users. On May 27th, 2022, the phoenix-1 Terra mainnet launched. UST was an algorithmic stablecoin created by Terraform Labs which tied to Luna tokens but lost its peg and crashed, leading to the collapse of both Luna and UST.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Terra should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Terra using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

