Terra (LUNA) Trading Down 10.9% Over Last 7 Days

Terra (LUNA) traded down 0.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 5th. Terra has a market cap of $349.19 million and approximately $39.23 million worth of Terra was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Terra has traded 10.9% lower against the US dollar. One Terra coin can now be bought for $1.53 or 0.00006826 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00011495 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000301 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00005054 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001247 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00004720 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000055 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001985 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 27th, 2022. Terra’s total supply is 1,004,262,701 coins and its circulating supply is 227,929,153 coins. The Reddit community for Terra is https://reddit.com/r/terraluna and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Terra’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. Terra’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money. Terra’s official website is terra.money.

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra is an open-source blockchain hosting a vibrant ecosystem of decentralized applications (dApps) and top-tier developer tools. It uses proof-of-stake consensus and ground-breaking technologies to provide an unparalleled DeFi experience. On May 25th, 2022, Terra Classic users passed governance proposal 1623, which outlined the genesis of a new Terra chain and the airdrop of Luna tokens to users. On May 27th, 2022, the phoenix-1 Terra mainnet launched. UST was an algorithmic stablecoin created by Terraform Labs which tied to Luna tokens but lost its peg and crashed, leading to the collapse of both Luna and UST.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Terra should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Terra using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

