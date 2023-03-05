Terran Coin 1-Day Volume Tops $6.54 Million (TRR)

Terran Coin (TRR) traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on March 5th. Terran Coin has a market cap of $7.18 million and approximately $6.54 million worth of Terran Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Terran Coin token can now be bought for approximately $0.30 or 0.00001355 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Terran Coin has traded 15.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Terran Coin

Terran Coin launched on April 29th, 2021. Terran Coin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 23,653,359 tokens. Terran Coin’s official message board is www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=coin. Terran Coin’s official Twitter account is @terrancoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Terran Coin’s official website is terrancoin.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Terran is a cryptocurrency network that seeks to enhance efficiency in sending, receiving, and trading cryptocurrencies. The project aims to offer enhanced services to its users by using a public blockchain for smart contracts.

TRR is a standard digital token that will be used on the Terran platform. It is the cryptocurrency for all use cases that will be conducted on the Terran network. For now, it will be issued on the Ethereum platform as an ERC-20 token.”

Terran Coin Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terran Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Terran Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Terran Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

