Terrie Curran Sells 1,436 Shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAT) Stock

Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAT – Get Rating) insider Terrie Curran sold 1,436 shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.54, for a total transaction of $12,263.44. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 175,371 shares in the company, valued at $1,497,668.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Terrie Curran also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, January 20th, Terrie Curran sold 5,821 shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.20, for a total value of $47,732.20.
Phathom Pharmaceuticals Price Performance
Phathom Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $8.73 on Friday. Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.09 and a 1-year high of $17.92. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.94.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Phathom Pharmaceuticals
Analysts Set New Price Targets
PHAT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Phathom Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.00.
Phathom Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for gastrointestinal diseases. The company has the rights in the United States, Europe, and Canada to vonoprazan, a potassium-competitive acid blocker (P-CAB) that blocks acid secretion in the stomach.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Phathom Pharmaceuticals (PHAT)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/27 – 3/3
- The 3 Most Upgraded Stocks Are Reversing
- How to Find Blue Chip Dividend Stocks
- Zscaler, Inc Plummets, Is It Time To Buy The Dip?
- What is a Good Dividend Yield? How to Decide
Receive News & Ratings for Phathom Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phathom Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.