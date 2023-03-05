Terrie Curran Sells 1,436 Shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAT) Stock

Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAT – Get Rating) insider Terrie Curran sold 1,436 shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.54, for a total transaction of $12,263.44. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 175,371 shares in the company, valued at $1,497,668.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Terrie Curran also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 20th, Terrie Curran sold 5,821 shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.20, for a total value of $47,732.20.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Phathom Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $8.73 on Friday. Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.09 and a 1-year high of $17.92. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.94.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Phathom Pharmaceuticals

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 112.6% in the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 2,927 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in Phathom Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $87,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in Phathom Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $88,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 809.7% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 7,903 shares during the last quarter. 98.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PHAT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Phathom Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.00.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for gastrointestinal diseases. The company has the rights in the United States, Europe, and Canada to vonoprazan, a potassium-competitive acid blocker (P-CAB) that blocks acid secretion in the stomach.

Featured Articles

