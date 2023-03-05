Tether Price Reaches $1.00 (USDT)

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 4th. One Tether token can now be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00004468 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Tether has a total market capitalization of $71.45 billion and approximately $20.47 billion worth of Tether was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Tether has traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Tether

Tether launched on October 6th, 2014. Tether’s total supply is 73,141,766,321 tokens and its circulating supply is 71,442,748,182 tokens. Tether’s official Twitter account is @tether_to and its Facebook page is accessible here. Tether’s official website is tether.to.

Tether Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Tether (USDT) is a stablecoin, a digital currency that is pegged to the value of US dollar. It is issued by a centralized company called Tether and is used to minimize volatility in an investor’s portfolio. It is also widely accepted as a payment method and is supported on multiple blockchains. USDT is often used in conjunction with cryptocurrency debit cards and is popular in the decentralized finance (DeFi) space for lending and borrowing. It is the third-largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization and is backed by reserves in cash and cash equivalents, allowing token holders to redeem their USDT for USD. Tether has also issued other stablecoins pegged to the value of other fiat currencies and commodities, such as the Chinese Yuan, the Euro, and gold.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tether directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tether should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tether using one of the exchanges listed above.

