Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Purchased by Evergreen Capital Management LLC

Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 16.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,177 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 729 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $801,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments during the third quarter worth $26,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments during the third quarter worth $27,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Texas Instruments by 993.8% during the third quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 175 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Texas Instruments by 685.7% during the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 220 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Texas Instruments by 34.5% during the third quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 234 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Texas Instruments from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Benchmark upped their price objective on Texas Instruments from $189.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Cowen upped their price objective on Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on Texas Instruments from $177.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Texas Instruments currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $179.70.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

In other news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.67, for a total value of $212,004.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 30,357 shares in the company, valued at $5,363,171.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 3,068 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.69, for a total value of $557,424.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,773 shares in the company, valued at $2,139,036.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.67, for a total value of $212,004.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 30,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,363,171.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:TXN opened at $175.68 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $159.20 billion, a PE ratio of 18.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 4.70 and a quick ratio of 3.77. The business has a 50-day moving average of $173.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $169.40. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12 month low of $144.46 and a 12 month high of $191.34.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.64 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 61.06% and a net margin of 43.68%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.27 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 30th. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.77%.

Texas Instruments Profile

(Get Rating)

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design and manufacture of semiconductors. It operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment includes semiconductors change real-world signals, such as sound, temperature, pressure or images, by conditioning them, amplifying them and often converting them to a stream of digital data that can be processed by other semiconductors, such as embedded processors.

Featured Articles

