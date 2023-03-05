Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL) Shares Purchased by Evergreen Capital Management LLC

Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Texas Pacific Land were worth $476,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Texas Pacific Land during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new position in shares of Texas Pacific Land in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Texas Pacific Land in the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Texas Pacific Land in the 1st quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Korea Investment CORP acquired a new position in shares of Texas Pacific Land in the 3rd quarter valued at $69,000. 58.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:TPL opened at $1,816.92 on Friday. Texas Pacific Land Co. has a 1-year low of $1,234.73 and a 1-year high of $2,739.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.45 and a beta of 1.89. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2,012.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2,118.24.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be given a $3.25 dividend. This is a positive change from Texas Pacific Land’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.00. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $13.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Texas Pacific Land’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.77%.

Texas Pacific Land Corp. operates as a landowner in the State of Texas. Its surface and royalty ownership allow revenue generation through the entire value chain of oil and gas development, including through fixed fee payments for use of the firm’s land, revenue for sales of materials used in the construction of infrastructure, providing sourced water and treated produced water, revenue from its oil and gas royalty interests, and revenues related to saltwater disposal on land.

