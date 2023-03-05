Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.55 Per Share

Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 14th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be given a dividend of 0.55 per share by the restaurant operator on Friday, March 24th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 7th. This is a boost from Texas Roadhouse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46.

Texas Roadhouse has raised its dividend payment by an average of 15.3% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 4 years. Texas Roadhouse has a payout ratio of 40.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Texas Roadhouse to earn $5.49 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 40.1%.

Texas Roadhouse Stock Performance

Shares of TXRH opened at $103.73 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s fifty day moving average is $100.07 and its 200-day moving average is $96.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Texas Roadhouse has a 12 month low of $68.58 and a 12 month high of $107.31.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Texas Roadhouse ( NASDAQ:TXRH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The restaurant operator reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.13). Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 26.92% and a net margin of 6.72%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Texas Roadhouse will post 4.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Northcoast Research lowered Texas Roadhouse from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $118.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $98.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.83.

Insider Activity at Texas Roadhouse

In related news, CTO Hernan E. Mujica sold 1,817 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.07, for a total transaction of $176,376.19. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 17,323 shares in the company, valued at $1,681,543.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Christopher C. Colson sold 1,634 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.08, for a total value of $158,628.72. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $485,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Hernan E. Mujica sold 1,817 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.07, for a total value of $176,376.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 17,323 shares in the company, valued at $1,681,543.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,666 shares of company stock worth $669,811 over the last three months. Company insiders own 4.99% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Texas Roadhouse

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TXRH. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Texas Roadhouse during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in Texas Roadhouse during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Texas Roadhouse by 310.5% during the 4th quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 546 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Texas Roadhouse by 80.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,187 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Texas Roadhouse during the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. 97.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Texas Roadhouse

Texas Roadhouse, Inc is a full-service, casual dining restaurant chain, which offers assorted seasoned and aged steaks hand-cut daily on the premises and cooked to order over open gas-fired grills. It operates restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse and Aspen Creek names. The firm also offers its guests a selection of ribs, fish, seafood, chicken, pork chops, pulled pork and vegetable plates, an assortment of hamburgers, salads and sandwiches.

