Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.55 Per Share

Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 14th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be given a dividend of 0.55 per share by the restaurant operator on Friday, March 24th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 7th. This is a boost from Texas Roadhouse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46.
Texas Roadhouse has raised its dividend payment by an average of 15.3% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 4 years. Texas Roadhouse has a payout ratio of 40.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Texas Roadhouse to earn $5.49 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 40.1%.
Texas Roadhouse Stock Performance
Shares of TXRH opened at $103.73 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s fifty day moving average is $100.07 and its 200-day moving average is $96.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Texas Roadhouse has a 12 month low of $68.58 and a 12 month high of $107.31.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Northcoast Research lowered Texas Roadhouse from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $118.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $98.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.83.
Insider Activity at Texas Roadhouse
In related news, CTO Hernan E. Mujica sold 1,817 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.07, for a total transaction of $176,376.19. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 17,323 shares in the company, valued at $1,681,543.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Christopher C. Colson sold 1,634 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.08, for a total value of $158,628.72. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $485,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Hernan E. Mujica sold 1,817 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.07, for a total value of $176,376.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 17,323 shares in the company, valued at $1,681,543.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,666 shares of company stock worth $669,811 over the last three months. Company insiders own 4.99% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Texas Roadhouse
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TXRH. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Texas Roadhouse during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in Texas Roadhouse during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Texas Roadhouse by 310.5% during the 4th quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 546 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Texas Roadhouse by 80.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,187 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Texas Roadhouse during the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. 97.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Texas Roadhouse
Texas Roadhouse, Inc is a full-service, casual dining restaurant chain, which offers assorted seasoned and aged steaks hand-cut daily on the premises and cooked to order over open gas-fired grills. It operates restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse and Aspen Creek names. The firm also offers its guests a selection of ribs, fish, seafood, chicken, pork chops, pulled pork and vegetable plates, an assortment of hamburgers, salads and sandwiches.
