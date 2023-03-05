Tezos (XTZ) Trading Down 5.5% This Week

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 1.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 5th. One Tezos coin can currently be purchased for about $1.13 or 0.00005054 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Tezos has traded down 5.5% against the dollar. Tezos has a market cap of $1.05 billion and $21.64 million worth of Tezos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00011495 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000301 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00006826 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001247 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00004720 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000055 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001985 BTC.

About Tezos

Tezos (XTZ) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 30th, 2018. Tezos' total supply is 950,760,979 coins and its circulating supply is 929,430,775 coins.

Tezos Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Tezos is an open-source platform for assets and applications that can evolve and upgrade itself without having to split the network. It uses a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism and allows for formal verification to increase security. Users can participate in the consensus process by “baking”, or they can delegate their rights to other users. Arthur Breitman and Kathleen Breitman are the two main creators of Tezos, and a group of developers and researchers have joined them to create the platform.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tezos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tezos should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tezos using one of the exchanges listed above.

