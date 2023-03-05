The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BKGet Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,190,000 shares, a growth of 25.8% from the January 31st total of 4,920,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,980,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bank of New York Mellon

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 67,626,336 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,604,967,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183,130 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox boosted its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 58,774,502 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,451,484,000 after buying an additional 883,395 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 21,915,465 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $914,094,000 after buying an additional 3,087,942 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 17,130,608 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $779,785,000 after buying an additional 647,934 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,074,935 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $684,941,000 after buying an additional 144,887 shares during the period. 82.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bank of New York Mellon Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BK traded up $1.14 on Friday, reaching $51.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,540,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,223,651. Bank of New York Mellon has a 52-week low of $36.22 and a 52-week high of $53.63. The company has a market cap of $41.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.70, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BKGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 13th. The bank reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.08. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 12.87% and a return on equity of 10.78%. The business had revenue of $3.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.12 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Bank of New York Mellon will post 4.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of New York Mellon Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 23rd were paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 20th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is currently 51.03%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bank of New York Mellon currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.19.

Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segment. The Securities Services segment includes Asset Servicing business, which provides global custody, fund accounting, integrated middle-office solutions, transfer agency and data and analytics solutions.

See Also

