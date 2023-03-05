The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,190,000 shares, a growth of 25.8% from the January 31st total of 4,920,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,980,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 67,626,336 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,604,967,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183,130 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox boosted its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 58,774,502 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,451,484,000 after buying an additional 883,395 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 21,915,465 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $914,094,000 after buying an additional 3,087,942 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 17,130,608 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $779,785,000 after buying an additional 647,934 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,074,935 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $684,941,000 after buying an additional 144,887 shares during the period. 82.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BK traded up $1.14 on Friday, reaching $51.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,540,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,223,651. Bank of New York Mellon has a 52-week low of $36.22 and a 52-week high of $53.63. The company has a market cap of $41.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.70, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66.

Bank of New York Mellon ( NYSE:BK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 13th. The bank reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.08. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 12.87% and a return on equity of 10.78%. The business had revenue of $3.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.12 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Bank of New York Mellon will post 4.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 23rd were paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 20th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is currently 51.03%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bank of New York Mellon currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.19.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segment. The Securities Services segment includes Asset Servicing business, which provides global custody, fund accounting, integrated middle-office solutions, transfer agency and data and analytics solutions.

