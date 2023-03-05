The Caldwell Partners International Inc. (OTCMKTS:CWLPF) Short Interest Up 26.3% in February

The Caldwell Partners International Inc. (OTCMKTS:CWLPF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,100 shares, a growth of 26.3% from the January 31st total of 8,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

CWLPF stock opened at $1.23 on Friday. Caldwell Partners International has a 1-year low of $0.84 and a 1-year high of $2.35. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.21.

Caldwell Partners International, Inc is a technology-powered talent acquisition company, which specializes in recruitment at all levels. It operates through the Caldwell and IQTalent Partners, Inc (IQTP) segments. The Caldwell segment includes operation with partners in Canada, the United States, Europe and Australia, with functional currencies being the Canadian dollar, US dollar, and British pound.

