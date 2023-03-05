The Caldwell Partners International Inc. (OTCMKTS:CWLPF) Short Interest Up 26.3% in February

The Caldwell Partners International Inc. (OTCMKTS:CWLPF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,100 shares, a growth of 26.3% from the January 31st total of 8,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.
Caldwell Partners International Price Performance
CWLPF stock opened at $1.23 on Friday. Caldwell Partners International has a 1-year low of $0.84 and a 1-year high of $2.35. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.21.
About Caldwell Partners International
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Caldwell Partners International (CWLPF)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/27 – 3/3
- The 3 Most Upgraded Stocks Are Reversing
- How to Find Blue Chip Dividend Stocks
- Zscaler, Inc Plummets, Is It Time To Buy The Dip?
- What is a Good Dividend Yield? How to Decide
Receive News & Ratings for Caldwell Partners International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caldwell Partners International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.