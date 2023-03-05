The Goldman Sachs Group Boosts First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) Price Target to $260.00

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) had its price target increased by The Goldman Sachs Group from $231.00 to $260.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the solar cell manufacturer’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of First Solar from $215.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of First Solar from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of First Solar to $156.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of First Solar in a research note on Friday, December 23rd. They set an outperform rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised First Solar from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and upped their price target for the company from $89.00 to $162.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $192.26.

Shares of FSLR stock opened at $210.11 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $167.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $150.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.65 and a quick ratio of 3.10. First Solar has a twelve month low of $59.60 and a twelve month high of $211.47.

First Solar ( NASDAQ:FSLR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The solar cell manufacturer reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.11. First Solar had a negative net margin of 1.69% and a negative return on equity of 0.75%. The firm had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.23 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that First Solar will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of First Solar in the third quarter valued at $25,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in First Solar by 370.7% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 193 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in First Solar during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Solar during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in First Solar by 214.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 261 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.97% of the company’s stock.

First Solar, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, marketing, and the distribution of photovoltaic solar power systems and solar modules. It operates through the Modules and Systems segments. The Modules segment involves the design, manufacture, and sale of cadmium telluride solar modules, which convert sunlight into electricity.

