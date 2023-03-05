The Graph Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.28 Billion (GRT)

The Graph (GRT) traded up 2.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 5th. In the last seven days, The Graph has traded down 7.7% against the US dollar. One The Graph token can now be purchased for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000643 BTC on exchanges. The Graph has a total market cap of $1.28 billion and approximately $51.36 million worth of The Graph was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

The Graph’s launch date was March 1st, 2018. The Graph’s total supply is 10,599,153,758 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,831,338,776 tokens. The Graph’s official Twitter account is @graphprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Graph’s official message board is thegraph.com/blog. The Reddit community for The Graph is https://reddit.com/r/thegraph and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The Graph’s official website is thegraph.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “[The Graph](https://thegraph.com/) is an indexing protocol for querying data for networks like Ethereum and IPFS, powering many applications in both [DeFi](https://coinmarketcap.com/alexandria/article/what-is-decentralized-finance) and the broader Web3 ecosystem. Anyone can build and publish open APIs, called subgraphs, that applications can query using GraphQL to retrieve blockchain data. There is a hosted service in production that makes it easy for developers to get started building on The Graph and the decentralized network will be launching later this year. The Graph currently supports indexing data from Ethereum, IPFS and POA, with more networks coming soon.”

