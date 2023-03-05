The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) Shares Bought by Koss Olinger Consulting LLC

Koss Olinger Consulting LLC raised its stake in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) by 27.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,521 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,033 shares during the period. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $618,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of KHC. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP raised its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 3.0% during the third quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP now owns 272,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,092,000 after buying an additional 7,945 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P raised its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 514.9% during the third quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 115,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,851,000 after buying an additional 96,663 shares during the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 25.5% during the third quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 8,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 1,734 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 4.9% during the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 830,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,699,000 after buying an additional 38,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 1.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,775,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,956,000 after buying an additional 75,486 shares during the last quarter. 68.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kraft Heinz stock opened at $39.04 on Friday. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 1 year low of $32.73 and a 1 year high of $44.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $47.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $40.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.32.

Kraft Heinz ( NASDAQ:KHC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.07. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 8.92% and a return on equity of 7.03%. The firm had revenue of $7.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is 83.77%.

In other news, EVP Flavio Torres sold 250,571 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.58, for a total transaction of $9,917,600.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 188,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,479,947.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Flavio Torres sold 250,571 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.58, for a total transaction of $9,917,600.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 188,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,479,947.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Melissa Werneck sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.39, for a total transaction of $148,365.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 266,583 shares in the company, valued at $11,300,453.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on KHC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Kraft Heinz from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $38.00 target price (up previously from $36.00) on shares of Kraft Heinz in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Kraft Heinz from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. BNP Paribas began coverage on Kraft Heinz in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Kraft Heinz in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.92.

The Kraft Heinz Co engages in the manufacture and market of food and beverage products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada and International. Its brands include Oscar Meyer, Velveeta, Smart Ones, Caprisun, Kool-Aid, Golden circle and Honig. The company was founded on July 2, 2015, and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

