The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) Shares Purchased by Kehrs Ridge Capital LLC

Kehrs Ridge Capital LLC boosted its position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 450,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Kraft Heinz comprises approximately 5.8% of Kehrs Ridge Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Kehrs Ridge Capital LLC’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $15,008,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Horan Securities Inc. grew its stake in Kraft Heinz by 206.4% in the 3rd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the period. Ossiam acquired a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. O Dell Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 204.0% in the 3rd quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 70.7% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. 68.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kraft Heinz alerts:

Insider Activity at Kraft Heinz

In related news, EVP Flavio Torres sold 250,571 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.58, for a total transaction of $9,917,600.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 188,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,479,947.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Flavio Torres sold 250,571 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.58, for a total transaction of $9,917,600.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 188,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,479,947.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Melissa Werneck sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.39, for a total transaction of $148,365.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 266,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,300,453.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Kraft Heinz Trading Up 1.0 %

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating and set a $38.00 target price (up previously from $36.00) on shares of Kraft Heinz in a report on Thursday, February 16th. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kraft Heinz presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.92.

Shares of NASDAQ:KHC opened at $39.04 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $40.34 and a 200-day moving average of $38.32. The firm has a market cap of $47.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.70. The Kraft Heinz Company has a twelve month low of $32.73 and a twelve month high of $44.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $7.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.23 billion. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 8.92% and a return on equity of 7.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kraft Heinz Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.77%.

Kraft Heinz Profile

(Get Rating)

The Kraft Heinz Co engages in the manufacture and market of food and beverage products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada and International. Its brands include Oscar Meyer, Velveeta, Smart Ones, Caprisun, Kool-Aid, Golden circle and Honig. The company was founded on July 2, 2015, and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kraft Heinz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kraft Heinz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.