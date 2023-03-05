The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Shares Bought by ETF Managers Group LLC

ETF Managers Group LLC grew its position in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,389 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $707,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 10.3% during the third quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 7,614 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $473,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares during the period. East Coast Asset Management LLC. raised its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 0.6% during the third quarter. East Coast Asset Management LLC. now owns 52,696 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $3,273,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 4.6% during the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 3,418,245 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $212,339,000 after purchasing an additional 149,584 shares in the last quarter. Ethic Inc. raised its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 7.8% during the third quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 75,684 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $4,701,000 after purchasing an additional 5,495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evercore Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 1.0% during the third quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 899,686 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $55,889,000 after purchasing an additional 8,816 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.30% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Price Performance

NYSE TJX opened at $77.91 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $80.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $90.03 billion, a PE ratio of 26.14, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.91. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.69 and a 1 year high of $83.13.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.89. The firm had revenue of $14.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.07 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 63.68% and a net margin of 7.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. On average, analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 9th were issued a dividend of $0.295 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 8th. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is presently 39.60%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on TJX shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $76.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TJX Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.94.

TJX Companies Profile

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers an assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

