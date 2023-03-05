The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) Shares Sold by Lord Abbett & CO. LLC

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC decreased its position in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 849,052 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 17,216 shares during the quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned 0.18% of Trade Desk worth $50,731,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TTD. Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its position in Trade Desk by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 4,791 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its position in Trade Desk by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 18,536 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $776,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Trade Desk by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,340 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Trade Desk by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,089 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, Commerce Bank boosted its position in Trade Desk by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 15,402 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $920,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.04% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on Trade Desk from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Trade Desk from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Stephens boosted their price target on Trade Desk from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Trade Desk in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Trade Desk from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Trade Desk has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.08.

Trade Desk Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of Trade Desk stock opened at $57.29 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $50.31 and its 200-day moving average is $53.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.12 billion, a PE ratio of 572.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 1.83. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.00 and a 12-month high of $81.19.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The technology company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $490.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $491.24 million. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 2.86% and a net margin of 3.38%. Analysts expect that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

Trade Desk Company Profile

The Trade Desk, Inc engages in the provision of a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.

