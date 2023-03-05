Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI) Short Interest Down 24.3% in February

Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI – Get Rating) (TSE:TRI) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,680,000 shares, a decline of 24.3% from the January 31st total of 2,220,000 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 517,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.2 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on TRI shares. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Thomson Reuters from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. TD Securities cut shares of Thomson Reuters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from $161.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from $111.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from $111.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $138.00.

Thomson Reuters Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TRI traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $121.17. 322,646 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 538,052. Thomson Reuters has a 1 year low of $91.55 and a 1 year high of $125.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $118.60 and a 200 day moving average of $112.73.

Thomson Reuters Increases Dividend

Thomson Reuters ( NYSE:TRI Get Rating ) (TSE:TRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The business services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.09. Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 21.16% and a return on equity of 9.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Thomson Reuters will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. This is a positive change from Thomson Reuters’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.06%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Thomson Reuters

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 51.3% in the 4th quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 286 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 993.3% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 328 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 189.7% in the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 336 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 64.1% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 343 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Thomson Reuters in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.84% of the company’s stock.

About Thomson Reuters

Thomson Reuters Corp. engages in the provision of news and information for professional markets. It operates through the following segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax and Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment provides research and workflow products to law firms and government.

