Thor Energy (LON:THR) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.43

Thor Energy Plc (LON:THR – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0.43 ($0.01) and traded as low as GBX 0.31 ($0.00). Thor Energy shares last traded at GBX 0.33 ($0.00), with a volume of 552,937 shares.

Thor Energy Stock Down 7.1 %

The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 0.33 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 0.43. The stock has a market cap of £7.77 million, a P/E ratio of -3.25 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a current ratio of 3.28.

About Thor Energy

Thor Mining PLC engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Australia and the United States. It explores for tungsten, molybdenum, copper, uranium, vanadium, gold, lithium, and nickel deposits. The company holds 100% interests in the Molyhil tungsten-molybdenum project located in the Northern Territory of Australia; the Uranium and Vanadium project situated in the Colorado and Utah; and the Ragged Range project located in Eastern Pilbara Craton, Western Australia.

