Tokyo Ohka Kogyo (OTCMKTS:TOKCF) Rating Increased to Buy at Nomura

Nomura upgraded shares of Tokyo Ohka Kogyo (OTCMKTS:TOKCF – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.
Separately, Citigroup upgraded shares of Tokyo Ohka Kogyo from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd.
Tokyo Ohka Kogyo Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:TOKCF opened at $53.42 on Wednesday. Tokyo Ohka Kogyo has a 52 week low of $52.81 and a 52 week high of $53.42. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $63.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.14.
About Tokyo Ohka Kogyo
Tokyo Ohka Kogyo Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells chemical products and process equipment in Japan and internationally. The company offers optimal photoresists and relative equipment; and coating, developing, vacuum UV hardening, and chemical supply machines. It also provides adhesive materials, thinners for the removing of adhesive materials, structure materials, surface modification materials, micro processing films, thin film mmWave absorbers, polyimide films, and zero newton bonding and debonding machines for 3D semiconductor packaging.
