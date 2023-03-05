Topaz Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:TPZEF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Topaz Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:TPZEF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 295,300 shares, a drop of 17.8% from the January 31st total of 359,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 39.4 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TPZEF. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Topaz Energy from C$29.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Topaz Energy from C$33.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Topaz Energy from C$30.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Topaz Energy in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Get Topaz Energy alerts:

Topaz Energy Stock Performance

Topaz Energy stock opened at $14.61 on Friday. Topaz Energy has a 12-month low of $13.83 and a 12-month high of $19.68. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.88.

About Topaz Energy

Topaz Energy Corp. operates as a royalty and energy infrastructure company. It operates in Royalty Production and Infrastructure segments. The company holds gross overriding royalty interests on approximately 5.3 million gross acres of developed and undeveloped lands. It is also involved in the natural gas processing and water management infrastructure activities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Topaz Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Topaz Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.