TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Short Interest Update

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,970,000 shares, a decrease of 19.0% from the January 31st total of 4,900,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,510,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TransUnion

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TRU. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in TransUnion during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in shares of TransUnion during the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in TransUnion in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of TransUnion by 86.5% during the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 485 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TransUnion in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. 95.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TransUnion Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE TRU traded up $1.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $65.99. The company had a trading volume of 1,247,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,635,918. TransUnion has a 12 month low of $50.32 and a 12 month high of $105.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market cap of $12.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.48, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $66.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.65.

TransUnion Dividend Announcement

TransUnion ( NYSE:TRU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The business services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.04). TransUnion had a net margin of 7.26% and a return on equity of 15.22%. The firm had revenue of $902.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $904.34 million. As a group, research analysts expect that TransUnion will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 9th will be paid a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.22%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of TransUnion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded TransUnion from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Barclays increased their target price on TransUnion from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of TransUnion from $62.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.00.

About TransUnion

TransUnion engages in the provision of information and risk management solutions. It also provides consumer reports, risk scores, analytical services and decision making capabilities to businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S. Markets, International, Consumer Interactive, and Corporate.

Featured Stories

