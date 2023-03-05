Tredegar Co. (NYSE:TG) Shares Sold by London Co. of Virginia

London Co. of Virginia reduced its holdings in Tredegar Co. (NYSE:TG – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 270,020 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 6,011 shares during the quarter. London Co. of Virginia owned 0.79% of Tredegar worth $2,549,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TG. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Tredegar by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 55,811 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 6,641 shares during the period. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Tredegar during the 2nd quarter valued at $66,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its position in shares of Tredegar by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 3,504,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,085,000 after purchasing an additional 154,788 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in shares of Tredegar by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 130,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after purchasing an additional 19,547 shares during the period. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tredegar during the 3rd quarter valued at $236,000. 61.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tredegar Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of TG stock opened at $11.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market cap of $405.28 million, a PE ratio of 7.50 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.50 and its 200-day moving average is $10.77. Tredegar Co. has a 1 year low of $9.43 and a 1 year high of $13.15.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Tredegar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th.

Tredegar Corp. engages in the manufacture of polyethylene (PE) plastic films, polyester films, and aluminum extrusions. It operates through the following segments: PE Films, Flexible Packaging Films and Aluminum Extrusions. The PE Films segment manufactures plastic films, elastics, and laminate materials utilized in personal care materials, surface protection films and specialty and optical lighting applications.

