Tribe (TRIBE) Price Tops $0.26 on Exchanges

Tribe (TRIBE) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 5th. During the last seven days, Tribe has traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar. Tribe has a market capitalization of $116.58 million and approximately $445,560.93 worth of Tribe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tribe token can now be bought for $0.26 or 0.00001148 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Tribe

Tribe was first traded on March 31st, 2021. Tribe’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 453,448,622 tokens. Tribe’s official Twitter account is @feiprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Tribe’s official website is fei.money. The official message board for Tribe is medium.com/fei-protocol.

Tribe Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “TRIBE is a governance token used to manage the Fei Protocol. Its main focus is maintaining the peg, upgrading the protocol and integrating with other systems. The Tribe DAO, which is controlled by TRIBE token holders, has ultimate control over the Tribe ecosystem, including the ability to move PCV, mint FEI, create and grant access roles. Proposals must be created and passed to perform actions, with a proposal threshold of 2.5M TRIBE and a quorum of 25M TRIBE. Additionally, Tribe Turbo is a mechanism used to issue stablecoins and earn yield.”

