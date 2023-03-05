Tricon Residential Inc. (NYSE:TCN) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Tricon Residential Inc. (NYSE:TCN – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,880,000 shares, a growth of 16.2% from the January 31st total of 3,340,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 756,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.1 days. Approximately 1.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities lowered their target price on Tricon Residential from $13.00 to $11.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Tricon Residential in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Tricon Residential from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $9.50 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Tricon Residential from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Tricon Residential from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.37.

Tricon Residential Stock Up 4.4 %

Shares of NYSE:TCN traded up $0.35 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.29. 623,485 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 615,247. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.83. The firm has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.16. Tricon Residential has a 1-year low of $7.18 and a 1-year high of $17.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

Tricon Residential Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tricon Residential

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.058 per share. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Tricon Residential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.33%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Tricon Residential during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Tricon Residential in the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new position in Tricon Residential in the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. Power Corp of Canada bought a new position in shares of Tricon Residential during the 1st quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Tricon Residential by 90.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 3,865 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.41% of the company’s stock.

About Tricon Residential

Tricon Residential, Inc is a residential real estate investment company. It owns and operates single family rental homes and multi-family rental apartments in the United States and Canada. It operates through the five reportable segments: Single Family Rental Business,Multi Family Rental Business, Residential Development Business, Private Funds and Advisory Business and Corporate Activities.

