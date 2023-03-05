TrueFi Self Reported Market Cap Hits $115.67 Million (TRU)

TrueFi (TRU) traded up 7.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 5th. TrueFi has a market cap of $115.67 million and approximately $116.64 million worth of TrueFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, TrueFi has traded up 84.4% against the dollar. One TrueFi token can now be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000526 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About TrueFi

TrueFi’s total supply is 1,198,450,773 tokens and its circulating supply is 979,837,882 tokens. The Reddit community for TrueFi is https://reddit.com/r/trusttoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TrueFi’s official message board is blog.trusttoken.com/?gi=f67592a66079. TrueFi’s official Twitter account is @trusttoken. TrueFi’s official website is truefi.io.

Buying and Selling TrueFi

