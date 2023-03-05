TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) PT Lowered to $50.00 at Craig Hallum

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Craig Hallum from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Several other research analysts have also issued reports on TTEC. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of TTEC to $44.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Barrington Research dropped their target price on shares of TTEC from $73.00 to $59.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of TTEC from $44.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on TTEC from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of TTEC from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $54.71.
Shares of NASDAQ TTEC opened at $41.04 on Wednesday. TTEC has a 12 month low of $39.22 and a 12 month high of $88.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The company has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $47.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.38.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of TTEC by 61.3% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 576 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of TTEC by 702.6% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 626 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 548 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in TTEC during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in TTEC in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of TTEC in the second quarter worth $72,000. 36.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
TTEC Holdings, Inc is a digital global customer experience technology and services company. It focuses on the design, implementation and delivery of transformative solutions for many of brands. The firm operates through the following segments: TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage. The TTEC Digital segment provides design, build and operate tech-enabled, insight-driven CX solutions.
