Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Stake Lifted by Echo Street Capital Management LLC

Echo Street Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,599 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period. Echo Street Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TSN. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P boosted its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 94.9% in the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 317,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,439,000 after acquiring an additional 154,507 shares in the last quarter. Markel Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 2.1% in the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 384,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,463,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 25.5% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 121,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,887,000 after acquiring an additional 24,669 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of Tyson Foods in the first quarter valued at approximately $747,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 6.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,179,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,332,404,000 after acquiring an additional 2,239,235 shares in the last quarter. 66.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Tyson Foods news, insider Shane Miller sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.44, for a total value of $322,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 30,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,992,549.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

Tyson Foods Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:TSN opened at $59.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.75. The company has a market cap of $21.06 billion, a PE ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 0.75. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 52 week low of $58.24 and a 52 week high of $99.54. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.55.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.50). The firm had revenue of $13.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.51 billion. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 12.41%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.87 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Tyson Foods Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is 28.53%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TSN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays cut shares of Tyson Foods from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $89.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. TheStreet cut shares of Tyson Foods from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $62.00 to $56.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $68.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $69.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.00.

Tyson Foods Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc engages in the production of frozen and refrigerated food products. It operates through the following segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The Beef segment includes processing live fed cattle and fabricating dressed beef carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts and case-ready products.

