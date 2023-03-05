Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Shares Acquired by Koss Olinger Consulting LLC

Koss Olinger Consulting LLC raised its stake in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) by 14.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,555 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,401 shares during the period. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $916,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 3.9% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 86,892 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $2,303,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $218,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 66.0% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 19,134 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $507,000 after acquiring an additional 7,606 shares during the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 32.9% during the second quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 11,414 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 2,824 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $277,000. 71.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Monday, January 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.38.

UBER stock opened at $34.57 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $30.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.16. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.90 and a 12 month high of $37.58. The company has a market cap of $69.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.37 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.50. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 28.68% and a negative return on equity of 114.18%. The firm had revenue of $8.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. Uber Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Tony West sold 4,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.54, for a total transaction of $135,594.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 166,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,433,301.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 4.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Uber Technologies, Inc operates as a technology platform for people and things mobility. The firm offers ride services and merchants delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery and other delivery services. It operates through the following segments: Mobility, Delivery and Freight. The Mobility segment refers to products that connect consumers with Mobility Drivers who provide rides in a variety of vehicles, such as cars, auto rickshaws, motorbikes, minibuses, or taxis.

