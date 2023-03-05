Ucommune International (NASDAQ:UK) versus OLO (NYSE:OLO) Critical Survey

Ucommune International (NASDAQ:UK – Get Rating) and OLO (NYSE:OLO – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, earnings, dividends and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Ucommune International and OLO, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ucommune International 0 0 0 0 N/A OLO 0 3 3 0 2.50

OLO has a consensus target price of $11.58, indicating a potential upside of 48.69%. Given OLO’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe OLO is more favorable than Ucommune International.

Volatility & Risk

Profitability

Ucommune International has a beta of 0.42, indicating that its share price is 58% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, OLO has a beta of 1.21, indicating that its share price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Ucommune International and OLO’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ucommune International N/A N/A N/A OLO -24.79% -4.66% -4.21%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Ucommune International and OLO’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ucommune International $165.95 million 0.02 -$313.28 million ($72.59) -0.01 OLO $185.40 million 6.78 -$45.97 million ($0.28) -27.82

OLO has higher revenue and earnings than Ucommune International. OLO is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ucommune International, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

58.9% of Ucommune International shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 80.9% of OLO shares are owned by institutional investors. 14.2% of Ucommune International shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 40.5% of OLO shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

OLO beats Ucommune International on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ucommune International

Ucommune International Ltd manages and provides agile office spaces in China and internationally. It operates self-operated and asset-light models. The company also provides individual services, such as catering, fitness, healthcare, training, and entertainment; general corporate services, such as corporate secretary, human resources, legal, finance, IT support, and tax services; incubation and corporate venturing services; design and build services; advertising and branding services; and related services. It serves individuals and enterprises. The company operates under the Ucommune brand. Ucommune International Ltd was founded in 2015 and is based in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

About OLO

Olo Inc. provides software-as-a-service platform for multi-location restaurants in the United States. The company's platform enables on-demand commerce operations, which cover digital ordering and delivery through online and mobile ordering modules. Its modules include Order Management, an on-demand digital commerce and channel management solutions that enables consumers to order directly from and pay restaurants via mobile, web, kiosk, voice, and other digital channels; and Delivery Enablement, a fulfillment network, as well as a network aggregator and channel management solution, which enables restaurants to offer, manage, and expand direct delivery, as well as allows restaurants to control and syndicate menu, pricing, location data, and availability, while directly integrating and optimizing orders from third-parties into the restaurants' point-of-sale and systems. The company also provides Customer Engagement solution, a suite of restaurant-centric marketing and sentiment solutions that enables restaurants to collect, analyze, and act on guest data; Front-of-House solution, which enables restaurants to streamline the queue orders from multiple sales channels; and Payment solution, a payment platform that offers fraud prevention that results in enhanced authorization rates for valid transactions. The company was formerly known as Mobo Systems, Inc. and changed its name to Olo Inc. in January 2020. Olo Inc. was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

