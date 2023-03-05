Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) Shares Purchased by Ethic Inc.

Ethic Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,958 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the quarter. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $786,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,886,434 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,344,096,000 after purchasing an additional 40,190 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,231,441 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,697,611,000 after acquiring an additional 65,087 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 111.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 940,481 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $362,536,000 after acquiring an additional 495,734 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 94.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 752,048 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $289,899,000 after acquiring an additional 366,138 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 7,441.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 701,400 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $270,376,000 after acquiring an additional 692,100 shares during the period. 90.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ulta Beauty alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ULTA shares. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Ulta Beauty from $510.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Ulta Beauty from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $450.00 to $400.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $510.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $540.00 to $590.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $527.19.

Ulta Beauty Stock Up 0.2 %

ULTA opened at $522.06 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $26.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.30. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 52 week low of $330.80 and a 52 week high of $537.52. The business’s 50 day moving average is $504.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $452.39.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The specialty retailer reported $5.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.09 by $1.25. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 68.33% and a net margin of 12.26%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.94 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 22.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Ulta Beauty

(Get Rating)

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. The company has one reportable segment, which includes retail stores, salon services, and e-commerce. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. Ulta was founded on January 9, 1990, and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ULTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.