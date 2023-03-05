Ultra (UOS) Tops One Day Volume of $1.08 Million

Ultra (UOS) traded down 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 5th. Ultra has a market capitalization of $64.74 million and $1.08 million worth of Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Ultra has traded down 10.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Ultra token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.21 or 0.00000950 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22,437.92 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $124.94 or 0.00556827 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.63 or 0.00172158 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.88 or 0.00039597 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.21 or 0.00054417 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000743 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00003773 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Ultra Profile

Ultra (CRYPTO:UOS) is a DPoI token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 17th, 2019. Ultra’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 303,793,578 tokens. The official website for Ultra is ultra.io. The Reddit community for Ultra is https://reddit.com/r/ultra_io. Ultra’s official message board is medium.com/ultra-io. Ultra’s official Twitter account is @ultra_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ultra

According to CryptoCompare, “Ultra (UOS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ultra has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 303,793,577.7977 in circulation. The last known price of Ultra is 0.21610288 USD and is down -1.17 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 44 active market(s) with $1,109,186.77 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ultra.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultra directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ultra should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ultra using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

