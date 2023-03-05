Umee Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $34.40 Million (UMEE)

Umee (UMEE) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 5th. One Umee token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0078 or 0.00000035 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Umee has a total market cap of $34.40 million and approximately $156,032.12 worth of Umee was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Umee has traded down 12.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002034 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000265 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0740 or 0.00000329 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $95.17 or 0.00423524 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,433.11 or 0.28627424 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0500 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Umee Token Profile

Umee’s genesis date was February 14th, 2022. Umee’s total supply is 11,618,755,450 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,432,500,000 tokens. Umee’s official website is umee.cc. The official message board for Umee is medium.com/umeeblog. Umee’s official Twitter account is @umee_crosschain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Umee is https://reddit.com/r/umeecrosschain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Umee is a cross-chain DeFi hub that interconnects between blockchains.

As a base layer blockchain, applications and money lego primitives can be built on top of Umee to access cross-chain leverage and liquidity. The Umee Blockchain facilitates interoperability between the Cosmos ecosystem, Ethereum network, side-chain architectures, layer two scaling solutions, and alternative base-layer protocols. As a Cosmos SDK blockchain, Umee is interoperable with blockchains including Terra, Crypto.com, Binance Chain, Osmosis, Secret Network, and 30+ other chains, plus Ethereum, from Day 1.

The native UMEE token is a Proof of Stake asset that can began as a Cosmos SDK token and an ERC20 token on Ethereum, but since February, [Umee is officially live and deployed on Umee mainnet](https://medium.com/umeeblog/umee-launches-on-mainnet-61556eacaada).”

Buying and Selling Umee

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Umee directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Umee should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Umee using one of the exchanges listed above.

