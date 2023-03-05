UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH) Given “Buy” Rating at EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I

EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reissued their buy rating on shares of UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $21.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of UMH Properties from $27.50 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Maxim Group decreased their target price on shares of UMH Properties from $28.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of UMH Properties from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $21.75.

UMH Properties Stock Performance

Shares of UMH opened at $16.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $987.04 million, a PE ratio of -24.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 6.10, a current ratio of 4.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. UMH Properties has a 52-week low of $15.14 and a 52-week high of $25.46.

UMH Properties Increases Dividend

Insider Activity

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.205 per share. This is a positive change from UMH Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.95%. UMH Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -122.39%.

In other UMH Properties news, Director Matthew I. Hirsch acquired 1,750 shares of UMH Properties stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.97 per share, for a total transaction of $27,947.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 39,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $627,589.06. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 1,931 shares of company stock worth $30,955. Corporate insiders own 10.95% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UMH. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of UMH Properties by 9.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 58,369 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,435,000 after buying an additional 5,025 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of UMH Properties by 5.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 373,985 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,197,000 after buying an additional 18,507 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of UMH Properties by 7.7% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,773 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 911 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UMH Properties by 55.2% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 23,163 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $570,000 after buying an additional 8,238 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of UMH Properties by 1.3% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 53,796 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,323,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. 71.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UMH Properties Company Profile

(Get Rating)

UMH Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership and operation of manufactured home communities in seven states throughout the northeast. These states include New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Indiana and Michigan. Manufactured home communities provide long-term appreciation, recession resistant qualities, and stable income streams.

Featured Stories

