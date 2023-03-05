Unite Group (LON:UTG) Given Overweight Rating at Barclays

Barclays reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Unite Group (LON:UTG – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has a GBX 1,150 ($13.88) target price on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on UTG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Unite Group from GBX 1,050 ($12.67) to GBX 1,075 ($12.97) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Peel Hunt reiterated an add rating and set a GBX 1,050 ($12.67) price objective on shares of Unite Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Unite Group has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 1,080 ($13.03).

Shares of LON:UTG opened at GBX 973 ($11.74) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.04, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 974.50 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 952.03. Unite Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 773 ($9.33) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,209 ($14.59). The firm has a market cap of £3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 715.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.16.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 13th will be paid a GBX 21.70 ($0.26) dividend. This represents a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. This is an increase from Unite Group’s previous dividend of $11.00. Unite Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1,985.29%.

Unite Students is the UK's largest owner, manager and developer of purpose-built student accommodation serving the country's world-leading Higher Education sector. Following our successful £1.4bn acquisition of Liberty Living's UK assets in November 2019, we now provide homes to 76,000 students across 177 properties in 27 leading university towns and cities.

