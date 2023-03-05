USA Compression Partners LP (NYSE:USAC) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

USA Compression Partners LP (NYSE:USAC – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,020,000 shares, a drop of 20.3% from the January 31st total of 1,280,000 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 221,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.6 days.

USA Compression Partners Stock Up 1.2 %

USA Compression Partners stock traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $21.80. 122,351 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 259,934. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.99. The firm has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -114.74 and a beta of 1.54. USA Compression Partners has a 1-year low of $14.90 and a 1-year high of $21.95.

Get USA Compression Partners alerts:

USA Compression Partners Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, January 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.63%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 20th. This is a positive change from USA Compression Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. USA Compression Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -1,105.26%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insiders Place Their Bets

Several brokerages have weighed in on USAC. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on USA Compression Partners from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of USA Compression Partners from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of USA Compression Partners from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th.

In other USA Compression Partners news, insider Eric D. Long sold 23,039 shares of USA Compression Partners stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.26, for a total value of $443,731.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 477,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,187,231.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Eric D. Long sold 23,039 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.26, for a total transaction of $443,731.14. Following the sale, the insider now owns 477,011 shares in the company, valued at $9,187,231.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Eric D. Long sold 14,975 shares of USA Compression Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.82, for a total value of $281,829.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 500,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,410,941. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 55,305 shares of company stock valued at $1,043,369 in the last quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On USA Compression Partners

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in shares of USA Compression Partners in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in USA Compression Partners by 41.1% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,883 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in USA Compression Partners by 2,232.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,915 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 2,790 shares during the last quarter. CNB Bank bought a new position in shares of USA Compression Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of USA Compression Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. 23.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About USA Compression Partners

(Get Rating)

USA Compression Partners, LP provides compression services under term contracts with customers in the natural gas and crude oil industries in the United States. The company engineers, designs, operates, services, and repairs its compression units; and maintains related support inventory and equipment.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for USA Compression Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for USA Compression Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.