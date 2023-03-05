USDD Price Hits $1.00 on Top Exchanges (USDD)

USDD (USDD) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 5th. One USDD token can now be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00004459 BTC on popular exchanges. USDD has a total market capitalization of $725.45 million and $11.12 million worth of USDD was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, USDD has traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002066 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0593 or 0.00000264 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0736 or 0.00000328 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $94.67 or 0.00421852 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,399.34 or 0.28514421 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0499 or 0.00000223 BTC.

USDD Profile

USDD launched on May 4th, 2022. USDD’s total supply is 725,429,657 tokens. The official website for USDD is usdd.io. USDD’s official Twitter account is @usddio and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling USDD

According to CryptoCompare, “USDD is a fully decentralized algorithmic stablecoin. USDD protocol runs on the TRON network. TRON is a decentralized network where the external market decides token prices.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade USDD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy USDD using one of the exchanges listed above.

